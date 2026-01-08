Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Values Playoff Experience

PHILADELPHIA - Sunday’s Wild Card Weekend game with San Francisco will be the 10th postseason game in Jalen Hurts’ fifth season as the Eagles’ starting quarterback.

If all goes to plan, that number could swell to 13 by February if Hurts and Co. reach Super Bowl LX.

To date, Philadelphia is 6-3 under Hurts, 27, in the playoffs with two NFC Championships and a Lombardi Trophy. The Eagles also have never lost a postseason game with the signal caller at Lincoln Financial Field (5-0).

That kind of high-leverage playoff experience is rare with a quarterback so young.

“I think experience is the biggest teacher. So a lot of moments, you can lean on experience in itself,” Hurts said at his weekly press briefing on Wednesday. “So I think just being able to reflect on that – not someone else’s opinion, but your own experience. That’s valuable.”

While younger quarterbacks are being told what to expect in the postseason by others, Hurts has been through the wringer in just about every circumstance.

Demonstrated Performance

Feb 14, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the Super Bowl LIX championship parade and rally. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Eagles Head coach Nick Sirianni has been with the QB every step of the way and remarked on Hurts’ experience as well.

“Obviously, Jalen's a great player and has had a lot of big game experience,” said Sirianni. “The amount of big games we play on a yearly basis in our regular seasons are huge and then played, how many playoff games is this now? This will be our 10th. That's huge, right? Every time he steps out on the field, I feel like Jalen does a great job of continuing to raise his level of play."

In the early stages of Hurts' development Sirianni was leaning on college atmospheres but now the box has been checked with demonstrated performance at the highest level for the reigning Super Bowl MVP.

“He has a ton of experience. … I think when we first started, I think back in '22, you guys asked me something in the sense of, 'Well, none of you guys have played in the big games.' I think what I said was, 'Well, a lot of these guys have played in big college games and national championships.' Now, they've still played in big college games, national championships, and also the biggest stages in the National Football League as well," Sirianni said. ""I think that serves good for our team, and I think most definitely for Jalen.”

Hurts also has a reputation for coming up big as the stage grows, a trait often referred to as the “clutch gene.”

MORE NFL: Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Defends OC On Eve Of Playoffs