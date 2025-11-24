How Eagles Implosion Vs. Cowboys Impacts NFC Playoff Race

The Philadelphia Eagles had a rough night on Sunday, but they don't have much time to sit around and fret over it.

Philadelphia will face off against the Chicago Bears on Friday, and the matchup has even more weight now after the Eagles blew a 21-0 lead over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12. The Eagles still are firmly in first place in the NFC East, but they no longer hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC overall.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Playoff implications of the Eagles' loss vs. Dallas

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) kicks a field goal to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Eagles are now 8-3 on the season. The Cowboys are in second place in the division with a 5-5-1 record. At this point, it's hard to believe that the Eagles will not end up winning the division, but Philadelphia and Dallas both have six games remaining this season. The Eagle would need to have a disastrous finish down the stretch and Dallas would need to get hot to make the division race interesting.

For the overall playoff picture, the Eagles now have the No. 2 seed with the Los Angeles Rams passing them for No. 1 overall. The Rams have a one-game lead over Philadelphia, but the Eagles have a tiebreaker after beating Los Angeles early on this season. The Rams control their destiny and would have the No. 1 seed if they win out. If the Eagles can gain a game over the next six weeks, they would have a shot at getting the No. 1 seed back.

Beyond these two, the surprising Chicago Bears have the No. 3 seed at 8-3 followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 4, Seattle Seahawks at No. 5, Green Bay Packers at No. 6, and San Francisco 49ers at No. 7.

Only the No. 1 seed gets a bye week in the playoffs, so if the season were to end today, Philadelphia would be playing Wild Card weekend against the 49ers.

Now, there's still a good chunk of the season remaining. But, the Week 12 loss against Dallas could have a long-term impact on the Eagles.

More NFL: Eagles Should Sign 4-Time All-Pro After Cowboys Disaster