Eagles One Win (Or Cowboys Loss) From Ending 21-Year NFC East Drought

The Philadelphia Eagles earned their ninth win of the season on Sunday afternoon while taking down the Las Vegas Raiders, 31-0.

With the win, the Eagles snapped their three-game losing streak and now are 9-5 on the season. With the win and the Dallas Cowboys losing against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, Philadelphia certainly has an inside track to win the NFC East. While the Eagles haven't clinched yet, they will be able to do so as soon as Week 16 if they beat the Washington Commanders. Also, the Eagles will clinch the division if the Cowboys suffer another loss this season.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"After Sunday night’s loss to Minnesota, the Cowboys are not officially eliminated from postseason contention, but it is a near impossibility," ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote on X. "This what they now would need to win the division: Eagles would need to lose their final three games. Cowboys would need to win their final three games."

The Eagles have a shot at clinching the division next week

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts with wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) after their touchdown connection during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

After Sunday night’s loss to Minnesota, the Cowboys are not officially eliminated from postseason contention, but it is a near impossibility. This what they now would need to win the division:



🏈Eagles would need to lose their final three games.

🏈Cowboys would need to win their… pic.twitter.com/07bcx0j2ef — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 15, 2025

If the Eagles are able to clinch the division -- which is significantly more likely than not -- they will become the first team to win the NFC East in back-to-back years since Philadelphia did so from 2001 through 2004. The NFC East has been arguably the most difficult division in football in recent memory, which highlights the season the Eagles are having even more.

Most of the noise this season has been negative, but Philadelphia has been able to trudge through and now is on the doorstep to another division title.

The Eagles have the No. 3 seed in the NFC overall, behind the Los Angeles Rams and the Chicago Bears. The Rams clinched a playoff spot already and are 11-3 on the season. The Bears are the No. 2 seed in the conference at 10-4. The Eagles don't have a tiebreaker over the Bears, so if Philadelphia wants to move up, it is going to need some help with just three games left.

More NFL: Jalen Hurts Silences Noise, Eagles Rebound vs. Raiders