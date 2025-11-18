Eagles' Jordan Mailata Fires Back At Jalen Hurts Rumors
These last few days have been a little odd for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Philadelphia took down another NFC Super Bowl contender in the Detroit Lions on Sunday, but in the days leading up to the game and the days since the game, everything has seemingly been negative. This time, the drama is centered around Jalen Hurts. Team insider Derrick Gunn reported after the game that some in the Eagles organization have grown "frustrated" with Hurts. This came after The Athletic's Dianna Russini shared a similar report.
Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata came to Hurts' defense on Tuesday while joining 94WIP Sports Radio, though.
What is going on with the Eagles right now?
"I guess we're watching two different clips," Mailata said. "Two different films. I can't speak on what Derrick's saying. If that's what he's seeing, I'm not going to sit here and tell him, 'Yeah, how dare you.' I'm not going to sit here and be like, 'Ah,' that's what he sees. I don't see it. I know how much work Jalen puts into this. I don't know how to address that...
"It wasn't addressed in the team meetings. I don't think we're going to make it a bigger deal than what people are making it outside this building. I think it's kind of unfair to say that he's the main problem when I come on this show every week and we break down the run game and we break down how that's not opening up the passing game and then we break down protection and how we missed a call here, or missed a block there so we're giving up sacks or pressures causing Jalen to scramble. I think it's kind of crazy. It's kind of crazy that someone in the organization would do that...I'm not going to worry about that."
This came after head coach Nick Sirianni also shut down the idea and noted that he specifically isn't frustrated with Hurts.
It's an odd time. If someone in the organization is leaking information to the media about Hurts -- whether true or not -- it's a bad look. On the bright side, from Mailata's comments, it sounds like the people who are in the actual building aren't putting as much stock in this idea as people outside of it.
