Eagles' Nick Sirianni Responds To Jalen Hurts Frustration Rumors
There has been a lot said about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts over the last few days, but head coach Nick Sirianni came to his defense on Tuesday.
On Saturday, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that "multiple offensive players have grown frustrated" with Hurts. The conversation continued after beating the Detroit Lions on Sunday night. Derrick Gunn followed up and also claimed there is frustration with the franchise right now. Former Eagles Pro Bowler Seth Joyner also weighed in on the noise as well and said there is some "consternation" with the franchise right now with Hurts.
Sirianni was asked about the reports on Tuesday while joining 94WIP Sports Radio and shut it down and had nothing but praise for Hurts.
Nick Sirianni came to Jalen Hurts' defense
"I'm not frustrated with him," Sirianni said. "He goes out there and does his job each week and does a great job of putting us in position to win games. That's the name of the game. You know, particularly, for the quarterback. What are you doing to help your team win football games? And two, he finds a way to help us win. I love his attention to detail. I love his leadership. I love, just his mindset that I'm going to do everything that I can do to win this this game. Sometimes, that means handing it off, sometimes that means me running it, sometimes that means me throwing it. He does a great job of leading this football team.
"I mean, when you touch the ball every single play. When you touch that ball every single play, everything is in your hands and you directly win and lose football games at the quarterback position...He's just done such a good job of leading. Such a good job of running the offense. Such a good job of all of the things that are required to play quarterback to help put us in position to win each and every game. Each game looks a little bit different and I think we've shown that we can win in multiple ways."
It's just another week with the Eagles this season. Philadelphia wins, but the noise around the team is negative. It's good that Sirianni was able to answer this question point-blank and defend the two-time Pro Bowler.
Philadelphia is winning. This is a conversation for the offseason, not right now when the Eagles have a chance to make another deep run.