Eagles’ Kevin Patullo On Vandalism Incident: 'When It Involves Your Family, Obviously It Crosses The Line'

PHILADELPHIA - Kevin Patullo can handle any criticism over his job performance, but the much-maligned Eagles offensive coordinator was understandably concerned about a vandalism incident over the weekend at his South Jersey home.

The vandals allegedly tossed eggs at the home of Patullo in the early-morning hours after a disappointing Black Friday loss to the Chicago Bears, according to the Moorestown Police Department.

An investigation is ongoing for what Patullo described as an "unfortunate incident."

“As coaches and players, we all know that part of our job is to handle criticism,” Patullo said at his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “ It's perfectly acceptable to sit up here and talk about what's going on, how to fix it, what we're going to do going forward, and we know that. But when it involves your family, obviously it crosses the line.”

While Patullo is rightfully upset at the incident, he also isn’t painting the fan base with a broad brush.

“We've had a great experience here and that's what I was alluding to earlier. We've had a great experience here in Philadelphia and it's a very special, unique place to work,” he said. “I look forward to all the more games we have and finishing strong in the season.”

Strong Support

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Patullo has also gotten strong support in his community.

“To be honest, there's a lot of great people in the community. I have great neighbors," the OC said. "So many people have reached out to my wife and I and our family.”

Patullo is in his first season as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator after being promoted from passing game coordinator/associate head coach. However, the star-studded and expensive offense has underachieved during an 8-4 start, at least per the perception of the talent on hand.

Failure to reach expectations has many calling for Patullo’s job but head coach Nick Sirianni has stuck by his long-time right-hand man to date by refusing to remove Patullo from his play-calling role.

“I think when you go back to when he and I got here together, we have a strong working relationship, and I know he trusts me and I trust him,” Patullo said when asked about Sirianni’s public backing. “ I think it goes back and forth to where he puts all of us as coaches in spots where we can be successful. That's what's important. It does say a lot. He knows that we're going to do everything as a staff that we need to do to get the win and get the job done and continue to improve.

“ I think just him having confidence in all of us together really says a lot.

With a Monday night game looming across the country against the Los Angeles Chargers up next, Patullo is trying to put the ugly off-field incident behind him.

“That happened, and at this point, we've just got to move on,” the OC said. “We're trying to win. That's all we want to do is focus, whether it's my family, whether it's the team, all we're trying to do together is focus on this week. We've got a long week, which has been good to have an extra day of preparation, and go out to L.A. and beat the Chargers.”

