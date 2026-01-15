Eagles Kicking The Tires On Ascending OC Candidate

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are expected to look at a wide variety of candidates for their open offensive coordinator position, and a surprising candidate surfaced on Thursday.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News , the Philadelphia has “poked around” on former Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.

After the 2025 season, Weis left Ole Miss to join Lane Kiffin’s staff at LSU. Obviously, he could leave that position for an NFL job.

The 32-year-old is the son of former New England Super Bowl OC and Notre Dame coach Charlie Weis Sr.

The younger Weis opened eyes with an Ole Miss team that led the SEC in total offense during the past two seasons.

He helped develop current New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart into a first-round pick and aided one-time Temple commit Trinidad Chambliss in turning into a college superstar by leading Ole Miss to the College Football Playoff semifinal despite Kiffin's controversial departure from the school in late November.

Weis Jr. would have to be a long shot to get the Eagles’ OC job, however.

The optics of hiring a first-time NFL play-caller after a season in which now-deposed OC Kevin Patullo had significant growing pains in his first opportunity calling plays is probably not tenable for Philadelphia.

Optics First

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni at a chilly and overcast Eagles practice on Nov. 19, 2025. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

The Eagles have also shown reported interest in former NFL head coaches like Mike McDaniel, Brian Daboll, Kliff Kingsbury and Kevin Stefanski so Weis Jr. would have to really knock some socks off with that kind of competition.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spoke at length about what he wants in the new OC on Thursday.

"You always want someone that has a great vision and great conviction of things that they believe in and what they want to do," Sirianni explained. "You always want to have somebody that has the players on their mind first, and we will be able to attract a lot of good candidates because of the players that Howie’s [GM Howie Roseman] assembled to be on our football team.

"... You want somebody that has great vision, great conviction on what they do, is able to coach fundamentals well, [is able] to help the players get better, because I believe in that. [Somebody] that can connect with guys because I believe in that, that has the mental toughness because I believe in that. But again, there's a lot of good candidates and I’m looking forward to sitting down and talking to a lot of these guys. There are different things that make different guys special, and so it’s about finding the guy that best fits us, that gives us the best chance to get back to the top of the mountain where we ultimately want to go."

