Kevin Patullo Remains Part Of The Eagles' Organization For Now: 'We'll See How It Plays Out'

PHILADELPHIA - While the Eagles moved on from Kevin Patullo as the team’s offensive coordinator, the door is open for a potential return to the team in another position, perhaps in Patullo’s old role as assistant head coach.

"We'll see how it plays out,” head coach Nick Sirianni said Thursday. “I know Kevin's going to have other opportunities, and obviously always want what's best for Kevin, and for his family, so we'll see how that plays out."

Back To The Future

Eagles OC Kevin Patullo speaks with reporters. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

It’s doubtful Patullo would return after having his knees cut out after just one season as the OC and play-caller, but that depends on the other options available to him.

The feeling around the league is that Patullo will be offered some kind of senior offensive position, perhaps with either Shane Steichen in Indianapolis or Kellen Moore in New Orleans.

Before Patullo was promoted to offensive coordinator by the Eagles, he was the passing game coordinator and associate head coach.

Since arriving with Sirianni from Indianapolis in 2021, Patullo has served as the head coach’s right-hand man.

Sirianni discussed the decision to remove Patullo from the OC position on Thursday.

“I think it's important that we continue to evolve as an offense and that we go out and do what's best for this football team,” Sirianni said. “ Again, everything that I do and every decision I have to make, I have to do that-- just like [Executive Vice President/General Manager] Howie [Roseman] does, just like [Chairman/CEO] Mr. [Jeffrey] Lurie does-- with the intent of it being the best thing for the football team.

“I love Kevin and everything that he has provided to this coaching staff for his five years here. A big reason why we've won a lot of football games, but at this particular point, I just felt like that's what I needed to do [for it] to be the best thing for the football team.”

With the most expensive offense in football, the Eagles suffered sharp declines in most areas on the offense, most notably in the running from 179 yards per game in 2024 (No. 2 in the NFL) to 116.9 (No. 18).

Former Eagles backup quarterback Kenny Pickett called Patullo the team's "unsung hero" during the lead-up to Super Bowl LIX, noting the coach's responsibility for the two-minute offense and in putting together the game plans each week.

Patullo's top area in 2025 was the red zone where the Eagles led the league with a 70% touchdown rate and tight end Dallas Goedrt put together a career-high 13 touchdowns through the 23-19 wild-card loss to San Francisco last Sunday.

