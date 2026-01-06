Eagles, Kliff Kingsbury Speculation Begins After Commanders Exit

It's no secret that the Philadelphia Eagles' offense has gotten it's fair share of scrutiny this season.

It's been the biggest and most overarching talking point from the entire 2025 season. Kevin Patullo took over as the team's offensive coordinator with Kellen Moore exiting after Super Bowl LIX to take over as the New Orleans Saints' head coach. Patullo, like any first-time coordinator, had his growing pains throughout the campaign. But Philadelphia is still 11-6 and the No. 3 seed in the NFC. Essentially, it hasn't been as bad as the speculation would tell you. There was a time early on when the Eagles were 4-0 with wins over the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and yet all of the chatter around the team was negative.

The Eagles' offense could obviously be better. It's important to note that. But, it also featured two 1,000-plus yard wide receivers, a 1,000-plus yard running back, a tight end with 11 touchdown receptions, and a new career high in touchdown passes from the quarterback. Those metrics don't sound half-bad.

Should the Eagles consider a move?

Nov 13, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury during practice at Ciudad Deportiva del Real Madrid. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Regardless, this is going to be a talking point throughout the offseason no matter what happens in the playoffs. On Tuesday, one intriguing coaching option hit the open market: former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the breakup was mutual.

"The Commanders and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury have agreed mutually to part ways, per sources," Pelissero wrote on X. "Kingsbury, who had one of the NFL’s top offenses in Jayden Daniels’ rookie year, has head coaching interest and otherwise will have multiple OC options."

In response, Ted Nguyen, senior writer for The Athletic, called Philadelphia a "great landing spot for him."

"Had my criticisms of Kingsbury’s offense but hard to imagine they find someone better suited to tailor a system around Jayden Daniels. Philly would be a great landing spot for him," Nguyen wrote on X. "I have a feeling are going to try to turn Daniels into a Shanahan system QB and we’ll see how that works out."

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Kingsbury will interview for the open New York Giants and Tennessee Titans head coaching jobs, among other jobs.

"Sources say Kliff Kingsbury is expected to interview with the Giants and Titans — among others — for their open HC positions," Schultz wrote.

If Kingsbury goes through the head coaching cycle without a gig, he may be worth consideration. It's known around the league -- and has been for a long time -- that he has a great offensive mind. On the negative side, the Eagles have had consistent turnover at offensive coordinator over the last few years because guys keep jumping ship for jobs elsewhere.

There's an argument that continuity would be the best help for the offense at this point. If the Eagles do want to make a change, they absolutely would be a good fit for Kingsbury. He probably would do a good job too. But again, continuity may be what the team needs at this point.

