Eagles’ Jaelan Phillips Predicted to Leave for Lowly AFC Team

The Philadelphia Eagles would be wise to find a way to make a new contract work with young pass rusher Jaelan Phillips.

The 26-year-old was the perfect pickup for the Vic Fangio-led defense. It's hard to argue against that idea. Phillips was a seamless addition and logged two sacks and 28 total tackles in eight games played. Although he was just in Philadelphia for eight games, it would be tough to replace him at this point. While this is the case, USA Today's Ayrton Ostly shared a list of predictions for the top pending free agents and predicted that the Eagles will have to replace Phillips and he will go to the Tennessee Titans.

"OLB Jaelan Phillips," Ostly wrote. "Prediction: Tennessee Titans. Phillips is the rare edge rusher hitting free agency close to his prime. He's entering his age-27 season and had a solid 2025 campaign with both the Dolphins and Eagles. He'll command a big price tag and the Titans should pay it.

The Eagles need to get moving

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) against the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Tennessee has more cap space than any other team in the NFL in 2026. They have stars on the interior defensive line and a defensive-minded head coach, Robert Saleh, who worked with long, fast edge rushers at his previous stops. This makes sense as a serious investment to upgrade the defense in 2026."

The Athletic has Phillips ranked as the No. 3 overall pending free agent with a projected market value of $98 million over four years.

"Contract projection: 4 years, $98 million," The Athletic shared. "Age: 27 Height: 6-5 Weight: 263. Phillips is a young, ascending edge rusher who finished fourth in pressure rate last season among players with at least 250 pass-rush snaps. He was traded from the Dolphins to the Eagles at the deadline for a third-round pick, and he had an immediate impact on the Philadelphia front.

"He is an explosive athlete with a violent play style. He has short-area burst as a rusher, particularly when he drives to the inside on swim moves. He is a physical edge setter in the run game who can dominate tight ends in one-on-one situations. Phillips also has real coverage ability, which can allow defensive coordinators to get creative with their blitz and simulated pressure calls."

If the Eagles want him, there's going to be competition, unless they can get him to sign a deal before actually hitting the open market. The Titans aren't at the same level as the Eagles right now. Hopefully, this doesn't come true.

