Eagles' Lane Johnson Exits Game After Suffering Apparent Injury
The Philadelphia Eagles got some good news in the lead-up to their Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions, but it changed quickly on Sunday.
Philadelphia is banged up on the offensive line, but the Eagles announced late in the week that Lane Johnson and Cam Jurgens would be good to go, among the rest of the crew. Jurgens had missed the team's previous two games against the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Johnson was forced to exit the Eagles' Week 10 win over the Green Bay Packers for a good chunk of the game due to an ankle injury. He was able to make it back onto the field in the fourth quarter against Green Bay. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and was a full participant on Thursday and Friday in preparation for the Lions game. Unfortunately, he was forced to return to the locker room quickly on Sunday night.
The Eagles got more rough news with Lane Johnson
Johnson was seen gingerly walking to the locker room and the team quickly announced the six-time Pro Bowler as "questionable" to return due to a foot injury.
"Injury Update: T Lane Johnson (foot) is questionable to return," the Eagles announced.
The Eagles' offensive line has been beaten up all season and Johnson has certainly been impacted by that. He hasn't missed a game this season, but he has exited multiple, including Sunday against the Lions and this past Monday against the Packers.
Johnson initially exited on Monday in the first quarter and was replaced by Fred Johnson.
As of writing, there's still plenty of action left in the game and Johnson's progress will be updated throughout the contest. But, this is yet another brutal update for the superstar lineman. He just can't catch a break and the Eagles will attempt to get through without him, at least in the short term. The Eagles haven't ruled him out yet as of writing. Stay tuned and hopefully he is alright.