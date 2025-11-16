Eagles Make CB2 Decision For Week 11 Lions Game
The Philadelphia Eagles' cornerback room has been under a microscope so far this season.
Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean have been the two stable pieces. The No. 2 outside corner spot opposite of Mitchell is what has been up in the air. Adoree' Jackson and Kelee Ringo have gotten the bulk of the looks out there. The Eagles acquired Jakorian Bennett ahead of the 2025 season, but he has played in just three games. Bennett was placed on the Injured Reserve, but was activated ahead of the Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
On top of these guys, the Eagles also acquired Michael Carter II and Jaire Alexander ahead of the trade deadline. Alexander was expected to be an outside option for the Eagles, but he stepped away from the team for the time being. With Carter in the mix, that has brought up the idea of moving DeJean to the outside and having Carter play nickel. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio didn't close the door on the possibility this past week.
The Eagles aren't making a change
But, he reportedly won't be starting outside on Sunday. Both Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com and Zach Berman of The Athletic reported that Jackson will get the start outside on Sunday night.
"Eagles are practicing their player intros for tonight. They are gonna introduce the defense (Adoree starting btw)," Shorr-Parks said. "Last up? Brandon Graham. Going to be crazy at the Linc tonight when he runs out for his first game at home since returning."
"Look for Adoree' Jackson to get the start at cornerback tonight. He answered the bell vs. GB," Berman said. "'He's a survivor,' Vic Fangio said. 'I think this is his 9th or 10th year. So if you've survived that long, you got a little something in you. Hopefully he can take that game, build on it and keep playing good.'"
Jackson has played in seven games so far this season and has made four starts. So far this season, quarterbacks have completed 65.7 percent of their passes thrown his way (23-of-35) for 237 yards. He had a pass defended and three tackles last week against the Green Bay Packers as well.
