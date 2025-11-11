Eagles’ Lane Johnson's Perfect Reaction After Being Carted Off
The Philadelphia Eagles had a scare on Monday night against the Green Bay Packers, but fortunately everything worked out.
Lane Johnson exited with an ankle injury, but triumphantly returned when Philadelphia needed him with time winding down in the fourth quarter. During the game, a video of Johnson being carted to the locker room went viral across social media when it wasn't clear if he would come back.
The Eagles avoided a disaster and he was able to get back in and then had a hilarous response on social media. First, he shared a GIF.
Also, he embraced the video himself being carted to the locker room and changed his profile photo to an image of him on the cart.
The Eagles star had a hilarious response
Now, that's pretty funny. At the time when Johnson went down, there was a real fear across the fanbase that the team could be in trouble. Johnson is one of the top overall offensive linemen in football. There's even an argument that he is the best. He sets the tone for Philadelphia, so losing him for any time would be devastating.
The fact that Johnson was able to get back on the field and then took to social media to make light of the injury is a good sign. Over the next few days, it will be important to monitor when Philadelphia starts sharing its Injury Report for Week 11. But, all signs are pointing in the right direction for the Eagles star. Plus, fans can get a few laughs from his new profile photo.
With the win on Monday, the Eagles are now 7-2 on the season heading into a Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions. The Eagles have the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
The Lions currently have the No. 3 seed at 6-3. This game could very well go a long way in determining who will end up holding the No. 1 seed when the playoffs get here. If Johnson can go on Sunday, that will just give Philadelphia a better shot at taking down another contender.
