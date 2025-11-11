Ex-Eagles LB Drops Absurd Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown Take
The Philadelphia Eagles came out on top Monday night against the Green Bay Packers.
You would think that taking down another NFC contender with a shot at the No. 1 seed would be viewed positively. But, because the Eagles didn't have an explosive day on offense, the discussions have continued to center around this rather than the win itself. The Eagles won 10-7. The defense had a phenomenal day and the offense did just enough to win.
Despite the fact that the Eagles earned their seventh win of the season and are now the top seed in the NFC, the big talking point in the aftermath of the game has been about AJ Brown's usage in the offense again, and it has led to some wild takes.
Former Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho spoke out about Brown and Jalen Hurts on "Speakeasy" and said that if Hurts is winning, that means Brown isn't "eating."
"What works for Jalen Hurts don't work for A.J. Brown. And what works for A.J. Brown don't work for Jalen Hurts," Acho said. "... We've all got to come to the realization that Jalen Hurts winning means A.J. Brown not eating. I'm not saying it has to be like that. I'm just saying the last two years, that's what it's been."
The Eagles continue to be one of the most oddly-discussed teams in the NFL
Brown missed the Week 8 matchup against the New York Giants due to a hamstring injury. The Eagles had a Week 9 bye week before the Packers game. It wasn't a good night for him with two catches for 13 yards.
In the two games before Brown hurt his hamstring, he tallied 201 receiving yards, 10 catches, and two touchdowns.
This season hasn't gone as planned for the duo, but saying that Hurts' winning means less for Brown isn't correct. Brown's best season of his career stats-wise came in 2022 with Hurts and the Eagles. That year, he had 1,496 receiving yards, 88 catches, and 11 touchdowns. In 2023, he followed up with 1,456 yards and 106 catches.
Last year, he had 1,079 yards in just 13 games. All of this is to say that the Eagles can win plenty of games -- and a Super Bowl -- with Hurts and Brown both thriving. This season hasn't looked the same for the duo, but there are more examples of the two doing well together than not since Brown came over.