Eagles Left With Bad News After Ravens-Maxx Crosby Stunner

The Philadelphia Eagles were one of the teams linked to five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby, but he will not be coming to town.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday night the biggest blockbuster trade of the offseason so far as the Las Vegas Raiders sent Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for two first-round picks.

"ESPN sources: the Raiders agreed to trade five-time Pro-Bowl DE Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for 2026 and 2027 first-round picks," Schefter wrote. "The trade cannot be processed until next week, but it is in place. And Crosby is expected to be a Raven with two 1s back to Vegas."

Unfortunately, one of the game's best pass rushers is off the board. But the Eagles still could be just fine. Jaelan Phillips is heading to free agency after being acquired by the Eagles ahead of the 2025 trade deadline. The Athletic's Zach Berman reported that bringing Phillips back will be a "top priority" for the franchise this offseason. But there is going to be even more competition now. ESPN's Ryan McFadden reported that the Raiders could now pivot to Phillips in free agency.

The Eagles could have more competition now

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) celebrates after a sack against the San Francisco 49ers with linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) during the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"With the No. 14 pick received in this draft, Las Vegas will have an opportunity to fill a glaring need on offense such as wide receiver or guard," McFadden wrote. "But if the Raiders decide to go with a defensive pick, they could lean toward taking Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor or Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods.

"By moving on from Crosby, the Raiders will save $30.69 million in salary cap space, allowing them to be even more aggressive in free agency to fill out a roster with many holes. Las Vegas could target Eagles edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, who has totaled 28 sacks in five seasons."

The Raiders struggled in 2025, but they have the No. 1 pick in the 2026 National Football League Draft, a few intriguing pieces, like Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers, and a league-leading $121 million in salary cap space, per Over The Cap.

It's a big nerve-wracking to hear about Las Vegas being interested because it could make some sort of ridiculous offer if it saw fit with all of that cap space. Free agency will open on March 9 and we should find out more quickly afterward.