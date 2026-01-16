Eagles Legend Open To Another Season In Philadelphia

The 2025 season was full of plenty of ups and downs for the Philadelphia Eagles.

As the season has come to a close, there's been a lot of negativity. The offense was inconsistent throughout the campaign which led to Kevin Patullo being removed from the role of offensive coordinator. The Eagles didn't make it as far in the playoffs as they hoped to and now have a long offseason ahead. All of that is true. But there were positive moments throughout the campaign.

One of the brightest spots of the season was the return of Brandon Graham. He retired after the team won Super Bowl LIX and seemingly ended his National Football League career in storybook fashion. He bounced back from an injury that should've knocked him out for the season last year, but made it back in time for the Super Bowl and won his second ring.

Will Brandon Graham return?

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) and defensive end Brandon Graham (55) on the sidelines during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Clearly, there was still something left in the tank, though. With the Eagles desperately needing a pass rusher, Graham came out of retirement and racked up three sacks in nine games. It sounds like he wants to keep going as well.

"Yeah, I do feel like that," Graham said while acknowledging that his 16th season may not be his last on "Brandon Graham Unblocked." "I do feel like that. I'm going to be training. Really, I'm training for life, man."

Graham continued and noted that it won't take long to know for sure whether he will be playing in 2026.

"I can get the message real early," Graham continued. "You know what I'm saying? If that ain't the deal. It's either I'm going to be working out like I'm training to play until I know. If it ain't, it's cool too. If I can, I will this year."

After a disappointing end to the 2025 season and key defensive pieces heading to free agency, like Nakobe Dean and Jaelan Phillips, it would be nice to keep Graham with the franchise for another season as a veteran leader and depth option at the very least. He looked rejuvenated after an extra-long offseason -- and especially flashed at defensive tackle. Why not?

