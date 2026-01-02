Jalen Hurts Opens Up About Eagles' Quarterback Room

The Philadelphia Eagles will look a bit different on Sunday when they take on the Washington Commanders.

Most of the Eagles' starters will be rested for the Week 18 season finale as the team gets ready for hopefully another deep playoff run. For the Eagles, this arguably is the right call. Philadelphia has had a difficult season. In the standings, everything is good. Philadelphia is 11-5 with a chance at the No. 2 seed in the NFC. But the campaign has been anything but easy. Much has been said about the offense and things like that, but even the schedule itself has been brutal.

Philadelphia faced multiple different short weeks throughout the campaign, including two Thursday night games, a Friday game, and a Saturday game. On top of this, the Eagles did not have back-to-back home games at all throughout the season. This is the perfect opportunity to rest up and fortunately, the Eagles have talented backups that could deliver a win, including quarterback Tanner McKee.

Jalen Hurts opened up

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) breaks a tackle against Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Earlier in the week, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was asked about McKee and talked about the importance of being a leader in the quarterback room and setting an example.

"Conversations, dialogue, those things are very important in the quarterback room," Hurts said. "And considering that he's been a constant in the room for the last three years that he's been here. Been able to go through some of those changes together and process those things and take the coaching and go out there and play. I think that's very beneficial. And I think to be an example. Sometimes I don't value or undervalue the example that I've been to the room and to him. Just because I didn't have that. So, I know that's something that he values and he's a Hell of a player in his own right."

Hurts noting that he didn't have the same experience is interesting. When he was drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Carson Wentz was the team's starting quarterback. That year, Wentz started 12 games before Hurts took over. The next year, Hurts was the guy with Gardner Minshew II as the team's backup. He didn't have the same experience of learning under a veteran for a while and at the time there was a bit of drama around Wentz.

Things clearly are different around the team now and that's for the better.

