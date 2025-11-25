Eagles Starter Addresses Postgame Cowboys Comments

The Philadelphia Eagles had a tough Week 12 matchup against the Dallas Cowboy.

It was a promising game to begin with. The Eagles got out to a 21-0 lead and seemed poised to bury their NFC East rival. But they took their foot off the gas and Dallas scratched and clawed its way back into the game and ended up coming out on top, 24-21.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

It was arguably the worst loss of the season so far for the Eagles. The New York Giants loss is right up there because they are just 2-10 on the season. That's a team the reigning champs shouldn't have lost to, but they didn't blow a 21-0 lead in that contest.

The Eagles had a tough loss

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Tyler Steen (56) and guard Landon Dickerson (69) against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

A lot has been said about the team since the loss -- both from players with the franchise and people outside of it. One comment that picked up steam was from offensive lineman Landon Dickerson, who noted the team didn't execute the game plan that they had.

"Obviously, we didn't drive the ball down and score," Dickerson said. "...We went in, they gave us a defense that they rarely run. We just didn't execute the game plan that we had. Five-down front not usually typically something that they run a whole lot and turns out that was their flavor of the day...

"I think a big thing is...time on task. Obviously, you can't run every play to every defense during the week, so I think we really just have to hone in on having a game plan for every defense that a team has run, and every possible defense that they could run, and make sure that we can execute against all of them."

On Monday, Dickerson clarified his comments on 94WIP Sports Radio.

"I don't think I articulated correctly what I was trying to get across," Dickerson said. "...I was not insinuating that the coaches did not prepare us for this game. I was just saying that it was something that, you know, when you're playing that game, you're kind of playing Vegas odds. And when we look back on it, on all the games they played, I know the week before they switched up, they run a five down front. Did a little bit. But then you look at the ten games before that, you see what they're doing. I mean, it would be great if somebody would call ahead and tell us, hey, we're going to run this defense. And then we could just focus on that."

The Eagles will try to get back on track on Friday when they take on the Chicago Bears in a short week.

More NFL: Dan Orlovsky’s New Eagles Hot Take Misses Mark