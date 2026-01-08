Eagles Lineman Recognizes 'Hungry Dog' Look Of 49ers' Defense

PHILADELPHIA – So banged up are the San Francisco 49ers on defense that they signed linebacker Kyzir White off the street this week, and last month, brought in another street free agent in linebacker Eric Kendricks. ‘Undermanned’ is the word being bandied about for this Niners D.

And that has the attention of the Eagles’ offensive line, in particular.

“It seems when we watch the film, some hungry dogs over there, guys looking to prove themselves,” said left tackle Jordan Mailata. “This is the NFL, everyone, it doesn’t matter if you’re a starter or not, you have to go in there and prove yourself every week, so for me, when you have a great scheme and you have hungry dogs, that’s a dangerous team. They may not have the names on defense but that’s the guy you should be worried about.”

Mailata recognizes that hungry-dog look because, he said, "That’s a guy I never overlook because I was one of them."

White played for the Eagles for one season. It was the 2022 season that ended with him and the team in Super Bowl LVII. White, who grew up outside Philadelphia in the Lehigh Valley, finished with 110 tackles that season, playing all 17 games with eight starts.

He left for free agency after that season, spending two years with the Cardinals. This past season, he was signed by the Titans but was hampered by a hamstring injury, which limited him to only one game for Tennessee.

Jordan Mailata Talked About His Former Teammate

The 49ers have another former Eagles player who spent one year in town. Bryce Huff wasn’t nearly as successful on the field as White, but he has a Super Bowl ring to show for that one season, even though he was inactive in February’s blowout of the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Huff had four sacks in his first seven games with the 49ers, but not another one since.

Mailata had some fun when Huff's name was brought up on Wednesday. Well, at least the media did.

“I can’t wait to see Super Bowl champ Bryce Huff,” he said.

There was some laughter from reporters.

Mailata asked what everyone was laughing at and said, “You guys are crazy, you guys are crazy. He’s my teammate. Ex-teammate, anyway.”

San Fran has just 20 sacks this season, however, after losing Nick Bosa to injury after three games and four-time All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner after six games.

“I don’t think we necessarily look at sacks,” said center Cam Jurgens. “Some teams pressure the quarterback a little differently. They run a ton of games up front, so they might get their sacks in different ways. They can force a quarterback out and do things differently, but when you don’t have Bosa out there, who’s getting 10-plus sacks a season, some things like that will change how stuff is done.”

