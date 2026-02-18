New AJ Brown Update Is What Every Eagles Fan Needs Right Now

There have been endless trade rumors around Philadelphia Eagles star AJ Brown, but one team insider shut down the noise on Tuesday.

Eagles insider Derrick Gunn joined Andrew Salciunas and John Kincade on "Kincade and Salciunas" on 97.5 The Fanatic and emphatically said that the Eagles want Brown in Philadelphia in 2026.

"Let me emphasize, as we sit here talking, the Eagles want AJ Brown in an Eagles uniform in 2026," Gunn said. " ... I believe he never really wanted to get out of town. He wears his emotions on his sleeves. He was frustrated. Not with just him not getting the ball, but the offense being as inconsistent as it was. Some people handle their emotions, as we all know in life, differently than others. Some people speak their minds quicker than others. Some people let their frustrations boil over quicker than others. In several instances, that was the case with AJ.

"But AJ has always wanted to be here. He just wanted the offense to be similar to what it was in 2024, in terms of production. Let's face it, it wasn't. But the weird thing is, as inconsistent as the offense was, this team still won 11 games and won the division. They had one of the top records in the NFC. It didn't end the way we all hoped it would."

The Eagles should keep AJ Brown

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during a timeout in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"A much deeper run into the playoffs, but they still with all of the distractions and ups and downs they went through, they still were division champs again. So, the talent is there. They just have to find a way to get that consistency back like in 2024.

There aren't many people more plugged into the Eagles than Gunn is, so this is the type of update fans should be excited about. At the end of the day, it doesn't make sense to trade away a top-five receiver in football on a long-term deal, unless they will not play in town anymore. If that is not the case, run it back.

