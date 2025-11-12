Eagles Announce Jaire Alexander Update, Activate Jakorian Bennett
The Philadelphia Eagles got some unexpected news on Tuesday night.
Philadelphia acquired Jaire Alexander from the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the 2025 National Football League trade deadline. Last week, Alexander spoke about coming over to Philadelphia and how excited he was for the opportunity. Then, there was a twist with the team announcing that he was staying back in Philadelphia for the Green Bay Packers game to fully heal and learn the defense. Then, on Tuesday, reports surfaced saying that Alexander is stepping away from the team for the time being.
On Wednesday, the Eagles announced that Alexander has been placed on the Reserve/Retired list and replaced on the active roster by Jakorian Bennett, who was activated from the Injured Reserve.
"The Eagles activated cornerback Jakorian Bennett from Injured Reserve on Wednesday. The team also placed cornerback Jaire Alexander on the Reserve/Retired list," the Eagles announced. "Bennett, who was traded to the Eagles from the Raiders during Training Camp, was placed on IR after Philadelphia's Week 3 victory over the Rams with a pectoral injury. The 2023 fourth-round pick has played 24 defensive snaps for the Eagles this season, registering six tackles and one pass defensed.
The Eagles are activating Jakorian Bennett
"The Eagles' starters at cornerback last week against the Packers were Quinyon Mitchell and Adoree' Jackson on the outside with Cooper DeJean in the slot. Kelee Ringo has also made two starts this season for Philadelphia on the outside. Rookie Mac McWilliams and Michael Carter II, whom the Eagles traded for from the Jets ahead of the trade deadline, are the other players in the cornerback room.
"With Alexander, who the Eagles recently acquired, moving to the Reserve/Retired list, Philadelphia did not need to open a spot on the 53-man roster."
The Eagles had until Wednesday to make a decision on Bennett's role with the team with his 21-day practice window opening a few weeks ago. Now, he can at least be a part of the solution moving forward while the team waits to hear more from Alexander as well.
