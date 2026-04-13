Eagles Met Virtually With Potential Sean Mannion Fit

The quarterback position has generated little buzz in Philadelphia this draft-prep season, and for good reason.

It's a down year for the position as a whole while Jalen Hurts remains firmly entrenched as the Eagles' franchise quarterback entering the 2026 season. Behind him, second-year pro Tanner McKee returns for the final year of his rookie contract, while the Eagles recently acquired veteran Andy Dalton in a trade, giving them perhaps the most experienced QB3 in the league at age 38.

On paper, the room looks set.

Yet in a league where depth and future planning are paramount, the Eagles’ “quarterback factory” under general manager Howie Roseman rarely shuts down completely.

Roseman has long subscribed to the late Ron Wolf's philosophy of drafting a quarterback every year when the opportunity arises.

That approach could carry extra weight this year as the Eagles install a brand-new offensive system under first-time coordinator Sean Mannion.

The scheme is expected to carry heavy influences from the Kyle Shanahan/Sean McVay trees — emphasizing timing, rhythm, play-action, and precise ball placement in the short-to-intermediate areas.

In that context, Philadelphia recently held a virtual pre-draft meeting with Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer, according to an NFL source. The meeting was first reported by Justin Melo of Sports Illustrated.

Altmyer (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) offers an intriguing developmental profile. The Tennessee native began his career at Ole Miss in the SEC before transferring to Illinois, where he became a 35-game starter over three seasons.

He earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors twice and delivered strong production in recent years, throwing for 44 touchdowns against just 11 interceptions over his final two campaigns.

What makes Altmyer particularly interesting for the Eagles is his experience operating in offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.’s pro-style system at Illinois.

Playing Point Guard

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American Team quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) of Illinois throws during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

There, the former high school standout essentially functioned as a “point guard” — making quick decisions, distributing the ball on time, and thriving in a timing-based, rhythm passing attack.

While Altmyer is limited athletically (he ran a 4.72-second 40-yard dash at the Combine) and lacks elite arm talent or mobility, his anticipatory throwing and ability to operate within structure could align well with what Mannion is expected to install.

At this stage of the draft process, Altmyer projects as a late Day 3 selection or a high-priority undrafted free agent.

For the Eagles, bringing him in as a potential QB4 — with the possibility of stashing him on the practice squad — could prove to be smart long-term strategy.

With Hurts as the clear starter, McKee a top-tier backup, and Dalton providing veteran insurance, any young quarterback added this year would face a steep climb to see meaningful snaps in 2026. But in an offense undergoing a significant reset, developing a timing-and-rhythm specialist behind the scenes could pay dividends down the road — especially if McKee’s future in Philadelphia remains uncertain beyond this season.

Even if Altmyer isn’t a headline addition, his virtual visit signals the Eagles aren’t entirely closing the door on adding one more piece to Parks Frazier’s QB room.