Eagles Linked To Trey Hendrickson, But It’s Not That Simple
If the Philadelphia Eagles can land one more pass rusher before the Nov. 4th trade deadline, they will be golden.
Philadelphia already is in first place in the NFC East and has the inside track to the division title barring a collapse in the second half of the season. Philadelphia is 6-2, followed by the Dallas Cowboys at 3-4-1, the Washington Commanders at 3-5, and the New York Giants at 2-6. It would take a lot for the Eagles to lose the top spot in the division now. No team in the NFC East has won the division title in consecutive years since Philadelphia did from 2001 through 2004.
Despite this, the Eagles have remained aggressive and added cornerback Michael Carter II from the New York Jets on Wednesday. Adding a pass rusher still is possible and ESPN's Ben Solak had a wild suggestion: Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals.
"Who could be targeted? Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson," Solak said. "Cincinnati should unquestionably trade Hendrickson. This season is lost and he has only one season remaining on his deal. Getting multiple picks to retool their defense with talented youth is a better short- and long-term plan for the Bengals than extending the almost-31-year-old pass rusher who has dealt with injuries this season. For the Eagles, additional pass-rush juice is a must-find at the deadline if their defense is to return to Super Bowl form."
Trey Hendrickson doesn't seem likely for the Eagles
Hendrickson is a star. There's no doubting that. He obviously would help the Eagles' pass rush. This is a topic that has been speculated about throughout the campaign, but it's another thing when an analyst like Solak throws the idea around.
Theoretically, it would be phenomenal. He has four sacks this year in seven games and had 17 1/2 sacks in each of the last two years. Hendrickson obviously is a star, but this would be a surprising move, even for Howie Roseman.
That's not to say the Eagles wouldn't like it, but Hendrickson has a massive cap hit and question marks about his future beyond this season. Right now, the Eagles have over $11 million in cap space, per Over The Cap. That number jumps to a projected $34 million for the 2026 cap, but the Eagles also are going to have to take care of their own internal stars at some point in the very near future, like Jalen Carter.
Adding someone like Hendrickson obviously would be interesting. He's too good of a player to not at least make a call, but to actually get a move done just doesn't seem likely at this point.
