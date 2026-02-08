Where Eagles' Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson Stand With Retirement Rumors

The Philadelphia Eagles have had a rough week ahead of the Super Bowl.

It's a completely different story this year. Last year, the Eagles were preparing to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. This year, the Eagles are on the outside looking in. The Super Bowl will be played on Sunday between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. The Eagles still made the news, though, as offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland exited his position with the team.

That's not all, though. There have been rumors swirling. ESPN's Dan Graziano noted that both Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson are up in the air for 2026 with retirement a possibility.

The Eagles have had a long week

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"[Jeff Stoutland] is at the point in his career where he didn't feel he should have to accept a reduction in responsibilities, and so he left," Graziano wrote. "Most people seem to think this is a massive loss for the Eagles, as Stoutland has been a constant amid coaching changes over the years and is credited with a lot of the Eagles' offensive successes during that time.

"There are also rumblings about the possibility that 35-year-old right tackle Lane Johnson and 27-year-old left guard Landon Dickerson are both considering retirement this offseason. Dickerson played through a ton of injuries this past season, and there's some chatter that he might have had enough of putting his body through what it takes to get ready to play week in and week out.

"A lot of players go through these kinds of decisions every offseason, and it's possible Dickerson and/or Johnson are back in 2026. But Stoutland won't, and that could be just one part of an offseason of significant change for an offensive line that has formed the backbone of much of Philadelphia's success over the past decade."

This comes after The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane reported the same on "unCovering the Birds with Jeff McLane." All in all, not the best week for the Eagles.

