Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Defends OC On Eve Of Playoffs

PHILADELPHIA - The NFL playoffs are always a high-leverage environment.

Not only are seasons on the line, but so are jobs and career trajectories.

Perhaps, no one is more at risk in Philadelphia than first-year offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. If the Eagles lose to the San Francisco 49ers on Wild Card Weekend, there is a good chance that Nick Sirianni will be encouraged to move on from his long-time consigliere.

The goal is to keep winning and as each playoff triumph accumulates the less ammunition the scapegoat police have.

However, a one-and-done ending against a San Francisco team up against it from an attrition standpoint would be a tough hurdle for Patullo to overcome, almost insurmountable if the offense plays poorly in a setback.

Sirianni was asked about how Patullo has handled the challenge of calling plays for the first time at his weekly press conference on Wednesday.

Mentally Tough

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and offenisve coordinator Kevin Patullo speak with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the second quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“There's always adjustments and as you go through, I thought he is done a nice job of handling everything that's come his way, staying mentally sharp and staying mentally tough,” Sirianni said.

Mental toughness is an underrated part of a job that comes with few flowers. With fans, the typical mindset is when things are going good, it's the players, and when things are going poorly, it's the coaches.

“I know there's always going to be criticism and you're probably not, as offense coordinator, you might not get as much praise, but you're always going to get some criticism.

“... I think he's done a nice job handling that and I think that we've done some really good things and we're getting better as the season goes through.”

Getting better at the right time is the litmus test.

Much like last year when there was plenty of struggles offensively, especially in the passing game, all was forgiven when the Eagles went on their Super Bowl run.

The same disinfectant applies now if Patullo finds a similar switch that Kellen Moore was able to engage by the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl.

Exiting the postseason at any stage before that makes it far murkier for Patullo and all bets are off.

“We got to be even more consistent and obviously there's always times coming out of every game there's going to be calls you want back,” said Sirianni. “Players are going to have plays that [they] want back. I'm going to have decisions that we talk through or throughout the week or during the game that I'm going back and [rethinking]. That's the nature of this thing.”

It’s also the nature of “this thing” to spit out those considered expendable when expectations aren’t met.

MORE NFL: Eagles Open Azeez Ojulari's Practice Window