Eagles' Nick Sirianni Doubles Down on AJ Brown Comments

It was an intriguing day for the Philadelphia eagles on Tuesday.

Both head coach Nick Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman spoke to the media about various topics, including AJ Brown. The comments about Brown’s future got the most attention, unsurprisingly. The comment that picked up the most steam was the fact that Sirianni said he "can't guarantee" Brown will be back. It popped up all over the place on television and in the media, but those two words don't tell the whole story. Sirianni said that his expectation is that Brown wants to be with the Eagles and that he wants the superstar in town.

"Yeah, my expectation is he wants to be here. And obviously you want good players like that in your building," Sirianni said. ... "As Howie said, it's hard to get good players in this league. A.J.'s a great player and A.J. is a good teammate and A.J. is a good person. Does he want to be here? Yes. Do I want him to be here? Yes. Will A.J. be here next season? I think we're still in a spot, like, I can't guarantee how anything is going to play out into next season. I'm thinking I'm going to be the coach next season but you can't guarantee anything past tomorrow."

No need for concern yet, Eagles fans

Oct 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrate touchdown catch by wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

A little less doom-and-gloom with more of the quote than just "can't guarantee." Also, Sirianni spoke to ESPN on Tuesday afternoon and said more of the same.

"He has meant so much to our football team these past four years. Like I've said, I've always said, I've never hidden my relationship with him and the relationship with him as been awesome. Going to work with him. Going to battle with him over these last four years. We're at a point, you know, we want to keep good players around. You always want to keep good players around. Always excited to have him on the football team and look forward to continuing that relationship. I know I want to continue that relationship. I know he wants to continue that relationship and excited about that."

Nick Sirianni talks about A.J. Brown's future with the Eagles 🏈 pic.twitter.com/QH8shvQjHv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 24, 2026

Now, again, nothing can be fully guaranteed. It's a long offseason, and crazier things have happened. But Sirianni specifically talked about wanting Brown on the team and believing that he wants to be on the team as well not once, but at least twice on Tuesday. He also noted multiple times that the team wants to keep good players around.

Sirianni's comments about Brown wanting to be in Philadelphia align with what the playmaker said while speaking to Micah Parsons on "The Edge with Micah Parsons" during Super Bowl Week.

"When I got to Philly, Philly welcomed me with open arms," Brown said. "That's home, man. I love them. I love the support, the love, the accountability, I love everything else that they do. Philly is Philly. You have to be there to understand."

It's easy to get caught up in the headlines, but there wasn't anything overtly game-changing said on Tuesday about Brown's future with the franchise.