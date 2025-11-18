Former Eagles LB Speaks Out About Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles took the field and faced off against the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.
Philadelphia came away with its eighth win of the season so far, but drama remains around the organization. On Saturday, The Athletic's Dianna Russini dropped a report stating that some in the organization have "grown frustrated" with Jalen Hurts. The report was met with some scrutiny, but former Eagles Pro Bowler Seth Joyner had a similar sentiment on 94WIP Sports Radio.
"It's troublesome. I work with an Eagles’ insider and we had an in-depth conversation (Sunday) night on our postgame show and it seems to him that there is some consternation when it comes to Jalen,” Joyner said. “Not only in the locker room, but in the organization, and that’s problematic because from the outside looking in, you would never think that...
The Eagles can't seem to get out of their own way
"There's certain things and certain ways that he likes to run things and there are things that they run in practice that, you know, they get into a game and he goes off on his own tangent. To me, that's problematic...I have it on fact that the interception that he threw in the first Giants game when AJ was wide open that in practice, he threw that ball to AJ a few times. You get into the game and you're not patient enough to wait for it and you throw the out route and it almost turns into a pick-six...He bears a lot of the responsibility."
Joyner took to social media afterward to clarify his comments more.
"There's a difference between content and context! Content is material and information put out for clicks! Anyone who knows me knows I don't operate in that manner! For the full context, Go watch the entire segment to fully understand the conversation! If it's valid, then it's worth the conversation, no matter the source! I pray it's not because I've always been a Hurts advocate! But if it is true, it's a problem! Period!"
Now, that makes the conversation a bit more interesting. Joyner was a three-time Pro Bowler and played eight seasons for the franchise. That adds another layer to the drama.
For now, the Eagles are winning games. Even if there is infighting and other things of that nature, it has come together for the best record in the NFC. But, one day we likely will hear more about what has gone on behind the scenes over in Philadelphia and it doesn't sound pretty.
