Donovan McNabb Rips 'Boring' Eagles Offense
The Philadelphia Eagles' are riding a four-game winning streak and sit atop the NFC standings, and yet the vibe around the team is negative once again.
Philadelphia's offense started to click a few weeks ago, even in the loss against the New York Giants. Jalen Hurts threw for 283 yards in the game in the loss and then the Eagles would go on to combine to score 66 points over their next two games before the Week 9 bye week.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
The Eagles returned to action in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers and then this past Sunday against the Detroit Lions and won both games, but combined to score 26 total points. AJ Brown got a lot of heat throughout the week leading up to the Lions game. Then, reports surfaced throwing heat Jalen Hurts' way and that continued on Monday. All in all, the offense continues to get negative buzz. Even team legend Donovan McNabb weighed in and called the offense "boring" on 94 WIP Sports Radio.
The Eagles can still be better
"It seems like No. 1, I don't know who is listening to the crowd or listening to the radio, but that's becoming an intricate part of the decision-making each week because when you're looking at how many opportunities AJ Brown all of a sudden had in this particular game, it's really eye-opening," McNabb said. "Because this isn't like the offense that we've seen. A lot of his routes are soft runs at eight to 10 yards. It's a slant route or a go ball, nothing where you see him going across the middle running a dig route.
"Nothing you see of him going a route across the field with a deep post by DeVonta...I just don't see any creativity in this offense. When you don't have any creativity in this offense, you're play-action game is null and void. Because when we do run the ball with Saquon, there's no running lane. I'm big on the attempt of how many times we run the football, but at some point you have to have an explosive run play in there. To be honest, the offensive line isn't opening up enough holes...This offense is boring. Drew Brees said it on ESPN. It is boring."
The Eagles are winning games, but for how long? The Eagles have taken down some of the toughest teams in the league, including over the last two weeks, but the playoffs are inching closer and things will get even more difficult.
There's still more that can be done with this team, despite the 8-2 record.