Eagles OC Discusses Encouraging Relationship With AJ Brown
There has been a lot said about the Philadelphia Eagles' offense over the course of the season so far.
Philadelphia has held the line and is 7-2, but the offense has been lacking at times. Monday night's matchup against the Green Bay Packers was an example. The Eagles won, but was only able to score 10 points. A win is a win, but the team has been under a microscope all week after AJ Brown spoke about the team on a livestream.
It's led to questions for people all throughout the roster about Brown's take on the offense. Unsurprisingly, Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo has been discussed at length as well. He is the one leading the offense.
The Eagles are going to be alright in the long run
But, his comments about his relationship with Brown should give fans some solace.
"All the way back to 2022, we've had a really strong relationship," Patullo said. "Even throughout the year, him and I have had great talks. Even today, yesterday. There's nothing changed in our relationship. He's in my office a ton, hanging out, talking about football, talking about life, talking about things and what we can do differently, what we're doing currently.
"From that standpoint, nothing really changes. He knows how I feel about him and where we wanna go and what we're trying to do. Obviously, he's a main part in this offense, and when we game plan, we always want to look to 11, 26, 6, and 88, and that's where the ball needs to go."
For as much flak as the team is getting this week, the passing offense was picking up steam before the Packers game. When the Eagles took on the New York Giants in Week 8, Jalen Hurts didn't throw for a lot of yards with 173, but he had four touchdown passes. Before that game, he had gone three straight with at least 280 passing yards and had six touchdown passes over that span.
The Eagles can obviously be better, but it sounds like Patullo and Brown are alright and the offense in general has been better than the comments this week made it sound. There's room for growth, but the Eagles are still winning football games against tough opponents.