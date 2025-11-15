Eagles RB Called 'Most Valuable' Trade Chip
The Philadelphia Eagles utilized the trade deadline well and it had an instant impact on the team in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers.
Jaelan Phillips was a one-man wrecking machine against the Packers finishing the game with six tackles, two quarterback hits, and a fumble recovery. Those stats don't truly capture how impressive Phillips was in just his first game with the Eagles. he may not have had a sack, but he was all over Jordan Love and his presence was felt throughout the game.
Philadelphia has done well on the trade block, but the time for deals is done. The Eagles are 7-2 and have eight games left. The roster they have is what they will be rolling with moving forward. There's no reason to think ahead with so much right in front of the Eagles, but Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon attempted to do so. They put together a list of each team's "most valuable offseason trade chip" and had a surprising one for Philadelphia: running back Tank Bigsby.
There's some odd speculation out there
"Philadelphia Eagles: RB Tank Bigsby," Gagnon said. "A preseason addition via trade from the Jaguars, Bigsby scored eight touchdowns in 2024 and went over 100 yards in place of an injured Saquon Barkley in Week 8. He's still just 24 and remains under team control for 2026, but there might not be enough room for him with 2024 fourth-round pick Will Shipley also in the mix. "
This take is pretty surprising. First and foremost, it's too early to be thinking about offseason trades. He also wasn't a preseason addition. The Eagles acquired him ahead of Week 2. He played for the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 and had 12 yards.
Bigsby looks like the Eagles' RB No. 2 right now. AJ Dillon was signed but has been inactive recently. Will Shipley is on the team, but has 45 total rushing yards on 11 carries this season.
Bigsby is under contract next season with a cap hit just over $1.4 million. If you look at the Eagles' roster and have to think about a "valuable" trade candidate, it would obviously be the guy who has had his name thrown around in trade rumors for months in AJ Brown. That doesn't mean the Eagles will move Brown, but if the exercise is "most valuable" trade chip, Brown would fit the bill over Bigsby.
Regardless, this is an exercise that is too soon.
