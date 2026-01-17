Eagles OC Rumor Mill Spins, Including Brian Daboll

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to replace former offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo and it sounds like things are starting to heat up a bit.

While there is no end in sight in the search for an offensive coordinator, the buzz has started to really heat up. On Saturday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the Eagles have requested permission to speak to Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter about the team's open position.

"The Eagles requested an interview with Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter for their OC job, source says," Garafolo wrote. "Cooter was on staff with Nick Sirianni in Philly in 2021 and this year helped guide an Indy offense that was 8th in passing and scoring while Jonathan Taylor ran for 1,585 yards."

The Eagles are looking around

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Eagles interviewed New York Giants interim head coach/OC Mike Kafka.

"The Eagles interviewed Giants interim head coach/OC Mike Kafka for their offensive coordinator opening, per sources," Fowler wrote.

That's not all, though. SNY's Connor Hughes reported that former Giants head coach Brian Daboll is expected to get an "extended look" for the open Eagles offensive coordinator job.

"Along with Mike Kafka, ex-Giants coach Brian Daboll is expected to get an extended look at the Eagles OC job, per sources," Hughes wrote. "Daboll & Jalen Hurts were together at Alabama."

ESPN's Jeff Darlington was asked on X whether or not former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel would get an interview with the Eagles. Darlington responded and said that McDaniel would land an interview with Philadelphia, although that hasn't been confirmed at this time.

All in all, things are moving and any of these four would arguably be an intriguing pickup. McDaniel would arguably be the top option followed by Daboll. But there is plenty of experience on the board and the Eagles have options. With as much talent as the team has, if they get the offensive coordinator right, they can be flying high again in 2026.

