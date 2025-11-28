Eagles Offense Sputters Again In 24-15 Loss To Bears

PHILADELPHIA – Their records were the same and they are both in first place in their respective division, but it looks like the Eagles and Bears are headed in completely different directions, and it’s the absolute wrong direction for Philly.

Once again, the Eagles’ offense did very little. Actually, it did nothing at all, really, when it mattered, and the result was a second straight loss, with Chicago hanging a 24-15 loss on the home team in a Black Friday standalone game at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles’ defense was only slightly better, but far from good enough.

It was the Bears’ fifth straight win and, at 9-3, they are in control of the NFC North. The Eagles are now 8-4, which is more losses than they had in 21 games during their Super Bowl season last year.

Their NFC East lead, seemingly so comfortable just a couple weeks ago, seems to be hanging by a thread with the red-hot Cowboys now just two games back in the win column. The Eagles won’t play again until they travel to Los Angeles to play the Chargers on Monday Night Football. Dec. 8.

That gives the Eagles time to move on from offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, rightly or wrongly, and they probably should, because his playcalling just isn’t meshing with the players. Ultimately, though, this is head coach Nick Sirianni’s scheme, and it just isn’t working.

The Eagles offense was so bad in the first half that some fans decided not to return for the second half. Granted, it was brutally cold at Lincoln Financial Field, but after watching the product that was on display in the first two quarters, it was hard to blame anyone who bailed.

The first half totals: 83 total yards and two first downs.

A.J. Brown's Fifth TD Catch Of Season

It got a little better in the second half, but not much. The had a 92-yard drive in 1:54 that ended with a 33-yard TD to A.J. Brown. It was more yards than on that drive than the offense mustered in the first half. Of course, Jake Elliott couldn’t tie it at 10, when he missed the PAT.

Brown added his sixth TD catch of the season, this one from four yards away, to make it 24-15 - after a missed PAT pass - with 3:10 to play.

The Eagles’ defense was gutted on the ground, giving up 281 yards and allowing running backs D’Andre Swift (125), an ex-Eagle, and Kyle Monangai (130), a rookie from Rutgers, to both go over 100 yards, marking the first time a Chicago team has done that since Walter Payton (105) and Matt Suhey (102) accomplished it in 1985, 40 yards ago, against the Lions.

Jalyx Hunt gave the offense a chance with an interception midway through the third quarter – his second of the season - and the Eagles trailing 10-9, but Jalen Hurts fumbled it away inside the red zone on a tush push try.

The Bears went 87 yards in 12 plays that panned 6:44 after the turnover to take a 17-9 lead. They then iced it on their next possession with a 62-yard drive that needed eight plays and used 4:56 of the clock. It ended with a 28-yard TD to Cole Kmet to make it 24-9.

THOUGHTS

-The final stats are misleading with the offense picking up some yards in garbage time, and losing 24-9.

-The Eagles' defense allowed the Bears to convert 10 of 17 third downs (59 percent) and collect 426 yards of defense and 28 first downs.

-How is it possible the Eagles can’t run the ball 13 weeks into the season, especially against a Bears defense that was ranked 30th in the league in rushing defense? They had 87 yards on the ground, with Saquon Barkley getting just 56 on 13 carries. Tanks Bigsby didn't get a single carry.

-Said it before, and will say it again – shelf the tush push. It is ineffective, and Hurts lost a critical fumble inside the red zone after a Jalyx Hunt interception gave the offense the ball at the 36 with less than five minutes to play in the third quarter. The turnover ruined a chance for the Eagles to take the lead for the first time in the game. They remained behind 10-9 after the fumble.

-Kevin Byard had his NFL-leading sixth interception of the season. It was Hurts’ second of the season. That, and Hurts’ fumble, helped Chicago win the turnover battle, 2-1. The Bears are now a league-best plus-17. To think Byard was once an Eagle, though he played just 10 games two years ago after being acquired in-season.

