Eagles Open Door To Cooper DeJean Position Change
The cornerback position has been one of the most talked-about areas of the Philadelphia Eagles this season.
Quinyon Mitchell has proved that his strong rookie year wasn't a fluke. He has quickly become one of the top overall outside corners in the league. Cooper DeJean is considered among the top nickel corners in the league as well. The questions have all been centered around the No. 2 outside corner spot.
Philadelphia seemingly solved it ahead of the trade deadline by acquiring Michael Carter II and Jaire Alexander. Carter is a solid slot corner and Alexander was viewed as an easy option to put opposite Mitchell. But, with him stepping away from the team to contemplate his future in the league for the time being, now, the CB No. 2 is back up in the air. Before the trade deadline, DeJean was floated as an option to move outside, but the team shut the idea down.
The Eagles still have questions at corner
Now, with Carter in the fold as an option to fill in for DeJean, the idea was brought back up again on Wednesday and Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio didn't close the door on it. Fangio was asked if Carter's arrival could give the team the chance to move DeJean outside. He had a short response.
"Possibly, yup,” Fangio answered.
With Alexander away from the team right now, DeJean would be an interesting outside option. He quickly developed into one of he top nickel corners in the league, but there's an argument that he could transition well opposite Mitchell for the time being without too much of a drop-off at nickel now that Carter is in town.
The Eagles were active and did everything they could ahead of the trade deadline. Outside of an external addition, like Stephon Gilmore, DeJean may be the team's best bet to take the secondary to an even higher level.
Philadelphia is 7-2 and realistically doesn't need to do anything crazy, but the door is open for DeJean.
