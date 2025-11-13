Jason Kelce Shuts Down Latest AJ Brown, Eagles Drama
If you are a Philadelphia Eagles fan, there's a good chance that you've heard about drama swirling around the team this week based on comments made by wide receiver AJ Brown on a livestream.
He was pretty candid with his take on the team's offense and then was very open when asked about his frustrations by the media on Wednesday. It's been another odd week, but team legend Jason Kelce weighed in on the drama with a positive take on 94WIP Sports Radio.
"I unequivocally agree, it's not as big of a deal as the media is making it to be," Kelce said. "I think that there's frustrations. I think that in the game of football, there's constantly frustrations building up within teams, within position groups, within coaches and players and these are things that are always, that's the course of a season, the course of a relationship in this game. I think it is being made a bigger deal than it actually is.
It's been another drama-filled week for the Eagles
"It is at this point, I mean it has been a distraction. I think that is very true. But you're constantly being distracted. There are constantly, especially in today's age, there are going to be media reports, people crushing this player, crushing your coach, people saying 'You suck.' Like, you're constantly going to be with an onslaught of distractions. ... I'll say this, he's a very well-liked person in that building, he was a great teammate in my time there, I understand his frustrations, I understand the offense's frustrations, the game is a very hard sport. That position, in particular, is reliant on multiple people. It's a very frustrating position to play at times. I think that all in all, none of this makes me think any less of AJ as a teammate...ultimately, the Eagles will be very good moving forward."
The 2025 season has been full of chatter when it has come to Brown. Whether it was trade rumors before the deadline, or him talking about his role in the offense, there has been something all year. But, if someone who has been around the team -- and has been a teammate of Brown -- in Kelce thinks it is getting overblown, that should be considered as a positive.
At the end of the day, the Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champs and are trying to accomplish something not many teams have done in winning back-to-back titles. Brown makes headlines left and right with the comments, but if this isn't impacting the locker room and the team is ready to go on Sundays, that's all that really matters rather than some speculated drama.