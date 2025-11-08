Eagles-Packers Showdown Will Have Plenty Of Fireworks
The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing to take on the Green Bay Packers on Monday night and it should be one of the most exciting games of the season overall.
Philadelphia is in first place in the NFC East at 6-2 and is coming off its bye week. The fact that the Eagles are returning to the field is exciting in itself after a week off. But, there's more to watch out for this week against Green Bay.
As we get closer to the game, one story likely will pop up is the fact that it was the Green Bay Packers that put forth the vote to try to get the "Tush Push" banned this offseason. Now, it obviously wasn't just the Packers that wanted the play banned, but they got the conversation started and it dominanted the airwaves for a few weeks in the offseason.
It's going to be a big night for the Eagles on Monday
Any time the Eagles and Packers get together, it's a big deal. These are two of the top teams in the NFC. Last year, the Eagles won both matchups against the Packers, including in the playoffs. These are two teams that realistically could have a shot at the top spot in the NFC playoffs and therefore the game will have a big impact. Right now, the Eagles have the No. 1 seed and the Packers the No. 4 seed, although they have just one fewer win and the same number of losses. The Eagles are 6-2 and the Packers are 5-2-1.
If that wasn't enough, this game should be explosive because of that talent coming for Philadelphia. We all know about the trade deadline pickups. But, that's not all. Nolan Smith has been working his way back to the field and Brandon Graham very well could make his big return to the field as well on Monday night.
Graham made headlines as he came out of retirement, but the Eagles didn't have him on the field for Week 8. This could very well be his grand return for Philadelphia. All in all, it's going to be a big night at Lambeau Field.
