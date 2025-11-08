Notre Dame’s 6'7" TE Would Be Perfect Eagles Target
The Philadelphia Eagles are 6-2 and built to win right now.
Philadelphia is the reigning Super Bowl champs and should have enough firepower to make another deep run, but even it will have things to work on in the offseason no matter what happens down the stretch. For example, what is the long-term plan at tight end? Dallas Goedert is the guy and is having a great season, but isn't under contract beyond this season.
There's an argument that finding a way to get the 30-year-old to return on a new deal would be the way to go. He has 30 catches for 289 yards and is leading the Eagles with seven touchdown catches. Goedert is a red zone threat for Philadelphia that would be tough to lose.
There isn't a long-term option on the team behind Goedert as the Eagles didn't draft one last year. Because of this, it should be a priority in the 2026 draft, although keeping Goedert should also be considered. Bleacher Report's scouting department had a solid idea as an option for Philadelphia in Notre Dame's Eli Raridon.
"Draft Needs: Tight End, Cornerback, Edge," Bleacher Report said. "Top TE Fits on B/R's Big Board: Eli Raridon, Notre Dame (No. 79), Marlin Klein, Michigan (No. 93), Tanner Koziol, Houston (No. 95). Tight end was discussed previously, and Baylor's Michael Trigg was spotlighted last week for the Eagles, so let's continue to work down B/R's big board at the position and note a few more mid-round options.
The Eagles should add a young tight end
"Seeing as Notre Dame has produced several quality tight ends, the Golden Domer is certainly worth taking a deeper dive into."
Raridon is in his fourth year at Notre Dame and has gotten his most opportunities in the passing game and has made the most of it. Before the 2025 season, Raridon had just 16 total catches for 141 yards and three touchdowns in 28 games. In 2025, he has 24 catches for 406 yards in eight games so far.
On top of this, he has great size and is listed at 6'7" and 251 pounds. Getting a guy like him in the back-half of the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft while also bringing Goedert back for another year would give Philadelphia exactly what the Eagles need in the tight end room in the present and into the future.
More NFL: Myles Garrett's Comments Aren't Great For Eagles Rumors