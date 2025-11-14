Eagles' Pro Bowl Star Is Back In The Pilot's Seat
PHILADELPHIA - After three weeks, Cam Jurgens is set to return to the lineup then the 7-2 Eagles host the 6-3 Detroit Lions in a much-anticipated Sunday Night matchup at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Pro Bowl center missed the Eagles’ Week 8 win over the New York Giants with a right knee injury, and the Week 10 triumph over Green Bay on Monday night. In between was the Eagles' bye week, giving Jurgens a full three weeks to get back to a place where he could contribute.
It's been a consistent ramp-up for Jurgens this week, who was estimated as a limited participant at a Wednesday walkthrough before easing in on Thursday with the same designation at an actual practice. Jurgens, though, was taking his normal first-team reps in individual work open to reporters. By Friday, Jurgens was upgraded as a full participant and left off the status report for Sunday's game.
“It just feels good to be out there practicing again,” Jurgens said. “I think day by day it’s been getting better.”
Toth, a good friend of Jurgens, did yeoman work in the star center's absence, something that did not surprise Jurgens.
“I feel like a lot of times during the season me and him are like co-pilots,” Jurgens said after practice on Friday. “We just talk through the game plan together and see how we see things and how we want to make points or calls and go through things together.”
With Jurgens back to take the big chair, Toth will slide back into a supporting role with added confidence if the versatile veteran is needed again.
And that's a possibility because Jurgens' 2025 season has been a difficult one to date. His return from February back surgery has been a gradual process and now the knee will require a bulky brace to play, something the Nebraska product is not thrilled with.
"I wore them in college. I kind of wish I was done with them," Jurgens said of knee braces. "It’s not like they’re the most comfortable. But it’s just part of the process. So it’s back."
Banged-Up O-Line
Bumps and bruises are just a part of life in the NFL, according to Jurgens.
Just this week, three of Jurgens' linemates were also dealing with injuries during the week, including All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle), Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson (quad), and right guard Tyler Steen (oblique).
“That’s just how the NFL and football goes,” Jurgens said. “Everybody is dealing with injuries throughout the year and you just keep working, keep grinding, take it day by day. You have to take that approach."
“When you’re out there on the field you’re 100%. You have to be 100%. Your mind is going 100 miles an hour.”
