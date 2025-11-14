Eagles Friday Practice Report: Healthy Birds Ready To Face Banged-Up Lions In Much-Anticipated Matchup
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles center Cam Jurgens practiced for a third consecutive day on Friday afternoon and was upgraded to a full participant.
Jurgens, 26, has missed the Eagles' past two games with a knee injury but was able to return to the field with the help of a bulky knee brace this week. The 2024 Pro Bowl selection was estimated as limited for a Wednesday walkthrough and the same for the team's Thursday practice before he got the full designation on Friday.
"I wore them in college. I kind of wish I was done with them," Jurgens said of the brace. "It’s not like they’re the most comfortable. But it’s just part of the process. So it’s back."
Jurgens was also given no game status for Sunday night's showdown against the talented 6-3 Detroit Lions, meaning the Nebraska product should return to the lineup barring a setback in Saturday's walkthrough or in pre-game warmups Sunday night. He also confirmed he would have to wear the brace.
Veteran Brett Toth had replaced Jurgens in wins over the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers, and played well while doing it.
"I feel like a lot of times during the season, me and him are like co-pilots," Jurgens said of Toth. "We just talk through the game plan together and see how we see things, and how we want to make points and calls. Just go through things together. That’s kind of business as normal with me and him."
The Eagles final injury report listed only one player as questionable, rookie offensive lineman Willie Lampkin (knee/ankle), who is in the midst of his 21-day practice window to potentially return from injured reserve.
Jurgens was the only player listed as limited on Thursday.
All eight players who were on the injury report as full participants Thursday were also practicing Friday afternoon, meaning every player on the 53-man roster could be available for Nick Sirianni against the Lions.
That includes right tackle Lane Johnson, who suffered an ankle injury that caused the All-Pro to miss a significant portion of a 10-7 win over the Green Bay Packers on Monday night. Johnson was able to return for the final drive against the Packers and started the week as limited before being upgraded to a full participant on Thursday.
Lions Down Three Starters
Conversely, Detroit will be missing three starters: Star tight end Sam LaPorta (back), Pro Bowl safety Kerby Joseph (knee) , and cornerback Terrion Arnold (concussion). Receiver Josh Paschal (back) was also ruled out on Friday.
Edge rusher Marcus Davenport (shoulder) left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder), offensive guard Miles Frazier (knee), CB D.J. Reed (hamstring), CB Amik Robertson (knee), linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (knee), running back Jacob Saylors (back), right tackle Penei Sewell (ankle), RB Sione Vaki (ankle), and tight end Brock Wright (ankle) are all listed as questionable for the Lions.
MORE NFL: Inside The Eagles: A.J. Brown's Frustration Doesn't Reach To The OC