Eagles Starter Reportedly Leaves Door Open to Joining Broncos

With the offseason now officially here across the National Football League, free agency will be here soon enough.

The next few weeks will be full of housekeeping as teams prepare for the new league year. On top of that, the National Football League Scouting Combine will take place later in February. When March gets here, things will really heat up around the league. That's when we'll start to really see movement across the league as free agency opens up.

One pending free agent for Eagles fans to keep an eye on is going to be linebacker Nakobe Dean. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Eagles but is a pending free agent now. Dean has said multiple times that he wants to stick around in Philadelphia, including while speaking to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Ian Rapoport and Judy Battista during Super Bowl Week.

The Eagles LB should be a hot commodity in free agency

"I hope so," Dean said of returning to Philadelphia. "I hope so. I know it's a business, though. I know it's a business. I do hope to be back in Philadelphia, though. I'm pretty sure that the team knows that. The fans know that. If you don't, then you know it now. I hope to be back in Philly."

Dean has been clear about wanting to come back, but with a deep linebacker room already, it may be tricky. It'll be interesting to see how it shakes out, but his teammate, Brandon Graham, set the chances of Dean actually returning at 30 percent.

So, if Dean does leave the Eagles, where could he go? Luca Evans of The Denver Post shared on X that he spoke to Dean and while he continued to note that Philadelphia is where he wants to be, but also said he would be open to the Denver Broncos if "everything checks out."

"Talked to Eagles ILB Nakobe Dean today at Radio Row," Evans wrote on X. "He said he likes 'watching the Broncos’ defense.' He’s about to hit free agency. Has made clear he wants to stay in Philadelphia but asked him if there’s interest in Denver. 'Yeah, if everything checks out … for sure.'"

Denver had one of the best defenses in football in 2025. Adding a guy like Dean to the mix certainly would help to take it to another level. Dean is just 25 years old with immense upside. Whether in Philadelphia or elsewhere, he should have many good years ahead.

