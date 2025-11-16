Eagles Quietly Re-Signed Former Patriots DE
The Philadelphia Eagles were active throughout the week ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
Philadelphia announced earlier in the week that the franchise was re-signing defensive end Titus Leo to the practice squad after a brief stint with the practice squad earlier in the season. In response, the Eagles released defensive back Ambry Thomas, per the team.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
"The Eagles signed defensive end Titus Leo to the practice squad and released defensive back Ambry Thomas," the Eagles announced. "Leo, who had a brief stint on Philadelphia's practice squad earlier in the season, played his college ball at Wagner, where he was a two-time conference Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team FCS All-American in 2021. He was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Colts.
The Eagles made a move before the Lions game
"The 6-foot-3 Leo played in four NFL games last season with the New England Patriots, registering four tackles, one for a loss, and a pass defensed. Leo was claimed off waivers by the Titans in April before getting waived in early August. The Eagles signed Thomas to the practice squad in late August. He was a third-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2021."
Philadelphia's pass rush has been under a microscope for weeks. Leo is a depth piece for the practice squad with four games of NFL experience last season as a member of the New England Patriots.
The Eagles' pass rush is pretty set right now after the addition of Jaelan Phillips to go along with the return of Brandon Graham and Nolan Smith returning from injury.
Thomas has 42 games of NFL experience under his belt as a member of the San Francisco 49ers, but hasn't appeared in a game since 2023.
This is the type of move that likely won't impact the team much in the short-term, but it's another flier for the practice squad just in case the team needs to add another pass rusher at some point.
More NFL: Jalen Hurts Isn't Eagles' Problem, Despite Reports