Jalen Hurts Isn't Eagles' Problem, Despite Reports
The Philadelphia Eagles are 7-2.
That's a simple statement, but it is one that needs to be said. There are only three teams in the National Football League with more wins than the Eagles right now. The New England Patriots have nine wins and the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos both have eight wins. New England has played 11 games and the Colts and Broncos have both played 10 games, while the Eagles have played nine games. Plus, the Eagles have the No. 1 seed right now in the NFC.
Oh, yeah, the Eagles are also the reigning Super Bowl champions. If you mix all of that together, you would think there would be a lot of positive takes on the Eagles. But, that's not the case. In fact, the vibe has been overtly negative -- at least from a media perspective. That continued on Saturday as The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that people in the building have "grown frustrated" with Jalen Hurts. This comes in the aftermath of AJ Brown's comments about the offense earlier in the week.
"There’s no more guessing about whether Brown is happy playing in this offense. He told the world he’s miserable. But why exactly? What’s being said behind closed doors? After doing some digging and asking people inside the Eagles building, it was explained that multiple offensive players have grown frustrated with Jalen Hurts’ approach this season, particularly against zone coverage. They believe he’s become hesitant in tight windows, leaning on checkdowns or scrambles instead of trusting what’s open downfield.
The Eagles are going to be just fine
"Philadelphia ranks 30th in pass attempts. The result? Pass catchers become disinterested. Any top receiver I’ve covered in this league has said the same thing: They spend hours getting open. When the ball doesn’t come their way, frustration follows."
This doesn't line up with the public comments around the team. For example, Brown defended Hurts earlier in the week.
"Certain plays have different reads, despite what it looks like when someone takes a screenshot, you can't go off that," Brown said of Hurts. "He has certain reads, he has a lot going on in his head that he's trying to process and then he has the pressure in his face."
Over the course of the NFL season, it's tough sometimes to know what is true and what is not. For example, ahead of the trade deadline, there were some reports indicating that the team would be open to moving Brown. That wasn't the case. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman made that clear himself.
It's not shocking that the Eagles are 30th in passing attempts. It's a run-first offense. The Eagles surprisingly are 15th in rushing attempts. The team in general, needs to be better on offense if they want to accomplish their goals, but this isn't too shocking. Last year, the Eagles led the league in rushing attempts and were last in passing attempts and went on to win the Super Bowl.
For Hurts, specifically, he has 16 touchdowns and one interception on the season and has actually increased his passing yards per game from last year to this season. Last season, Hurts had 193.5 passing yards per game. This year, he's at 206.7 yards per game.
This discussion picked up steam again after the Eagles scored 10 points against the Green Bay Packers on Monday. That's a tough defense and the Eagles did enough to win. In the previous four games before the Packers game, Hurts averaged 267 passing yards, had 10 touchdown passes, one interception, and one rushing touchdown.
At the end of the day, the Eagles are winning games. The offense can be better, but Hurts is playing well and Philadelphia keeps beating fellow contenders, even while being not at full strength. This whole discussion is starting to get out of hand.
