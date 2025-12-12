Eagles Right Tackle A Question Mark With Maxx Crosby Looming

PHILADELPHIA – Seven years into his career, Maxx Crosby never played in a Super Bowl. The outstanding Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher has played in only one playoff game, which was a loss. You know he’s looking at Sunday’s game as his Super Bowl because it’s against the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

“He is a phenomenal football player,” said head coach Nick Sirianni on Friday, his final availability before the 1 p.m. kickoff. “We’ve thought about him quite a bit this week. That’s our job as coaches and players to make sure that guys like that we think about and we have a plan for.”

Sirianni won’t say what that plan is, of course. Nor will he say who gets the unenviable task of having to try to block Crosby, who lines up most of the time over the opposing right tackle.

Just who that right tackle will be for the Eagles on Sunday isn’t yet clear. It won’t be Lane Johnson, who is likely to miss his fourth straight game with a Lisfranc sprain after not practicing this week. It might not be his backup, Fred Johnson, who sprained an ankle during Thursday’s practice. Sirianni never gets into injuries, and he didn’t again on Friday.

Eagles Could Be Down To Third-String Right Tackle

“You saw him on the (Thursday) injury report, and you’ll see where he is (Friday) on the injury report,” said the coach. “We feel good about everybody that we have, that’s why they’re here. So, feel good about our depth that we have, feel good about the guys that we have. You’ll see the injury report a little later (Friday).”

If Fred Johnson cannot play, it’s likely Matt Pryor will make his first start of the season at a position that isn’t a great strength for him. He’s more of a natural at guard, but what other options do the Eagles have?

They opted to let rookie Myles Hinton’s practice window close after not activating him within the 21-day window to do so. Now, they opened the practice window for Cam Williams, another rookie, but one who played primarily guard during training camp.

There’s no way they throw him in against a player of Crosby’s immeasurable talent.

Could Brett Toth be in play? Unlikely.

Asked specifically about Pryor, Sirianni said, “Feel really good about him, about everything that he’s done since he’s been here.”

Crosby has nine sacks this season and two forced fumbles. He has been to four Pro Bowls.

“You ever try to block him? You got to catch him first,” said left tackle Jordan Mailata. “That guy is slick. Slick Willie. I mean, he's got the accolades for a reason. That's a hell of a player right there, and so he's a great run stuffer, and I think in the pass-rushing game, I don't need to say anything there. That's where he is truly dominant. For us, it's all about making sure that he doesn't ruin (the game).”

