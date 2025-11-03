Eagles-Saints Trade Speculation Doesn't Make Sense
The Philadelphia Eagles have already pulled off three trades ahead of the National Football League trade deadline over the last week with time for more.
The trade deadline is one of the most interesting times of the year because there is endless speculation out there and mock trades as well. Some make perfect sense. Others, not so much. For example, Yahoo Sports senior writer Frank Schwab made a list of eight mock deals he wants to see. One involved the Eagles getting cornerback Alontae Taylor from the New Orleans Saints.
"CB Alontae Taylor to Eagles," Schwab said. "The Eagles made a move to help their pass rush, but cornerback depth is still an issue. They acquired cornerback Jaire Alexander in a low-cost move, but there's a reason the Ravens were willing to move him. Cornerback Michael Carter was added too but the Eagles should be aiming higher. Taylor would fit in well, and he has been rumored to be possibly on the move with the Saints season continuing to get worse."
This type of deal doesn't make sense for Philadelphia
The Eagles' cornerback room was a big question, but after the additions of Jaire Alexander and Michael Carter II, that no longer is the case. The Eagles have Cooper DeJean, who they could move to the outside if they really wanted to, although that doesn't seem likely after the additions at this moment. Vic Fangio recently talked about the idea and sounded hesitant even before the trades.
But, still, DeJean is there along with Adoree' Jackson and Kelee Ringo. The Eagles have the draft capital to get a deal done if they really wanted to and Taylor is a talented player, but at this point, cornerback isn't an issue for the team any longer. The Eagles addressed the pass rush too.
With time running out before Tuesday's deadline, the Eagles don't need to do anything splashy any longer. If the Eagles are still looking, the next thing that would make sense is adding another depth offensive lineman. Injuries have been a problem this season, so preemptively adding someone could be a nice luxury.
But, the Eagles' roster -- at least on paper -- looks ready for the stretch run and doesn't need a third corner before the deadline.