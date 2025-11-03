Eagles Reportedly Making Right Call With AJ Brown
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly have had an aggressive trade deadline.
Philadelphia hasn't been messing around in the slightest and as of writing have acquired Michael Carter II, Jaire Alexander, and Jaelan Phillips. The reigning champs clearly are going all in, which makes all of the wild noise around star receiver AJ Brown even more outlandish.
Seemingly all season to this point, there has been speculation about Brown's standing with the Eagles and that only intensified with him not getting the ball as much as expected early on this season. But, still, the noise hasn't made sense. Why would the reigning champs trade a player that gives them a better chance to win away? It hasn't made sense. FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer was asked about the possibility of a trade involving Brown on Sunday and acknowledged that teams have called, but emphatically said a deal isn't happening.
"No," Glazer said when asked if Brown is going anywhere. "A couple of teams have asked about him but that is a hard no for AJ Brown. The receivers out there, like Jakobi Meyers, who the (Pittsburgh Steelers) called about earlier of the (Las Vegas Raiders). Rashid Shaheed, Calvin Ridley, those are names."
The Eagles are making the right call
The Eagles have arguably the most aggressive front office in football. But, there is no way to argue that the Eagles are a better team with Brown not on the roster.
Sure, there have been a few social media posts that have raised eyebrows, but that's no reason to trade a guy and fortunately it doesn't sound like the Eagles are thinking that way right now at all.
The Eagles are 6-2 and are in first place in the NFC East right now.
The closest team to the Eagles in the division right now is the Dallas Cowboys, who are 3-4-1 on the season. If the season were to end today, the Eagles would be the No. 1 seed in the entire NFC. The idea of trading Brown has been odd from the jump, but it sounds like Philadelphia fans don't need to worry about that any longer.