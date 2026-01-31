Eagles' Sean Mannion Weaponized Playing Career With Coaching In Mind

PHILADELPHIA - One of the more interesting aspects of Sean Mannion’s resume was the longevity of the new Eagles offensive coordinator’s playing career.

Despite getting on the field for just 110 pass attempts and three starts from the time he entered the league as a third-round pick out of Oregon State in 2015 until he exited nearly a decade later in 2023, Mannion made a meteoric rise in the coaching ranks.

The San Jose native got an entry-level gig with Matt Lafleur in Green Bay in 2024 before being tasked to replace legendary quarterbacks coach Tom Clements and be the steward of emerging star Jordan Love with the Packers a year later.

However, it was Mannion’s work with backup Malik Willis that particularly stood out last season and could have the Liberty product in line to make some real money in free agency.

By Year 3 of his coaching sojourn, Mannion ‘revealed’ himself to the Eagles after an extensive search that lasted nearly three weeks and included musing over 17 known names, only to hand the keys to what was the most expensive offense in pro football history last season to a perceived prodigy, not a proven performer.

Bold Or Dangerous?

Aug 20, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion (14) throws during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

To call the decision bold is understating it.

Impressive is impressive, however, no matter the age or experience.

And the Eagles were impressed by Mannion and his potential.

The obvious question is whether Philadelphia, perhaps the most passionate sports city in the country, with a ready-made roster to contend for Super Bowl championships, is the place for someone learning on the job.

The insurance plan was revealed less than 24 hours after the Mannion move was made official when the Eagles brought in another finalist for their OC job, former Tampa Bay OC Josh Grizzard, to be their passing game coordinator.

That tracks as a layered decision, which will not obviously undercut a young coach like bringing in a Matt Patricia once did to Sean Desai on the defensive side of the ball. Imagine someone like Frank Reich coming in as the PGC or a senior offensive assistant would feel.

Conversely, Grizzard is only two years older than Mannion and had one non-descript season in Tampa as the play-caller, which, to be fair, was hampered by significant injuries to key contributors.

Grizzard's presence does add a level of padding and would ensure that even the worst-case scenario would mean head coach Nick Sirianni would have to take over the play-calling.

Even with the lack of actual coaching experience, Mannion’s self-described “weaponizing” of his playing career with coaching in mind puts him on the same footing as the younger offensive minds that have highlighted this cycle, not only in Philadelphia but around the league.

