Eagles Select Left Tackle For One Of NFL's Top Honors

PHILADELPHIA – Jordan Mailata will be at Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara in February. Whether his Eagles teammates will join will be determined over the next month or so. He’s locked in, though, after being selected as the team’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

All 32 club winners will be recognized for their achievements during the week leading up to Super Bowl. The national winner of the 2025 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special airing on Feb. 5.

Since the award was established in 1970, the Eagles have had three players earn the national honor - Chris Long (2018), Troy Vincent (2002), and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Harold Carmichael (1980).

Beginning Week 14 and continuing through the end of the season, the Eagles’ left tackle will wear a special Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field.

“Jordan Mailata’s recognition as a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year club winner is truly well deserved and speaks to his profound impact, both on and off the field,” said Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, in a press release. “One of the highest honors bestowed upon players in the National Football League, this award celebrates those who proudly represent their teams with class and dignity – all in the name of the great Walter Payton. We congratulate Jordan and thank him for always being a person of high character who leads with kindness, compassion, and integrity.”

Jordan Mailata Earns One Of NFL's Top Honors

Jordan Mailata after practice on Day 1 of Eagles training camp | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

The award is the league’s most prestigious honor, recognizing players who excel on the field and demonstrate a commitment to making a positive impact beyond the game.

Since arriving to Philadelphia in 2018 as a seventh-round draft pick, Mailata has devoted his time and energy to supporting a wide range of charitable organizations. He is active with the Philadelphia Children’s Alliance since 2019, and he and his wife, Niki, were honored at the organization’s 2025 Alliance Bear Affair for their ongoing support.

With his mother-in-law being a cancer survivor, he supports the American Association for Cancer Research, which is why Mailata selected the organization as his charity of choice during My Cause My Cleats.

His involvement with the Eagles Autism Foundation has been ongoing since joining the team as a seventh-round draft pick in 2018. Among his many contributions, his “Jeff Stoutland University” vignette on Sunday Night Football that went viral in 2022 inspired the creation of an apparel line that has raised more than $200,000 for the Foundation.

