Eagles Shake Up Practice Squad By Signing Ex-Falcons DT
Even though the trade deadline is behind us, that doesn't mean that the Philadelphia Eagles' front office is done making moves.
On Saturday, the Eagles announced a bit of a shakeup before the Week 10 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Philadelphia announced that it is cutting rookie linebacker Antwaun Powell-Ryland to make room for veteran defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham.
"The Eagles tinkered with their practice squad on Saturday," the Eagles announced. "The team signed defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham and released outside linebacker Antwaun Powell-Ryland. Graham (6-4, 294 pounds) was released by the Falcons on Wednesday, but quickly found a new home with a different flock of Birds. A fifth-round pick of Atlanta out of Texas in 2021, Graham has played in 51 regular-season games (16 starts). After being activated from Injured Reserve this season, Graham played in two games and posted four tackles, one for loss.
"Overall, Graham has registered 88 tackles, 13 QB hits, one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in his career. Powell-Ryland was a sixth-round pick of the Eagles out of Virginia Tech in the 2025 NFL Draft. APR had 16 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries during a monster 2024 season with the Hokies.
"APR has been on the Eagles' practice squad for the majority of the season. He flashed in the preseason finale against the Jets, where he drew a holding call on one play and recorded a strip-sack on the next snap in the Eagles' win."
Graham is just 26 years old and has played in 51 games in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, including two this season. In his career so far, he has one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovered, 88 total tackles, and 13 quarterback hits.
Powell-Ryland is an intriguing rookie, but hasn't played in a game yet this season. He has been cut and re-signed a few times at this point. In his final year in college at Virginia Tech in 2024 he had 16 sacks and 43 total tackles in 12 games.
