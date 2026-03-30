Eagles Sign Former First-Round Edge Rusher

The Philadelphia Eagles are taking a chance on a former first-round pick with upside to help bolster the pass rush.

The pass rush has been the team's biggest roster hole this offseason, especially with Jaelan Phillips opting to leave the franchise in free agency to join the Carolina Panthers. The Eagles still would've needed more pass rush depth if Phillips opted to stay. But, of course, he did not. So, the Eagles have been out there looking to add to the room.

The Eagles took a chance on linebacker Arnold Ebiketie earlier in the offseason and followed by signing former first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka on Sunday. A handful of reporters shared the news on X on Sunday night, including Eagles on SI's own John McMullen.

"Eagles signed edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to a 1-year deal," McMullen wrote.

The Eagles have brought another pass rusher to town

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (90) warms up. at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Tryon-Shoyinka is 26 years old and was taken with the No. 32 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He showed promise early on in his career over in Tampa Bay. He had four sacks as a rookie in 2021, four sacks in 2022 and five sacks in 2023. In 2024, he had two sacks in 15 games played. In 2025, he played in 16 games total with the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns and had 22 total tackles and zero sacks in a smaller role.

With Tryon-Shoyinka, the Eagles are getting a guy with clear upside, but that doesn't mean that the search should be over for the franchise. He's 26 years old and is a former first-round pick. That type of pedigree is going to get a guy multiple opportunities. If the Eagles can unlock him, they would be getting a guy with big upside, while only having to commit one year to him.

If the Eagles want to add more pieces in free agency, a few other options out there for the taking right now are Joey Bosa, Cameron Jordan, Von Miller and Jadeveon Clowney, among others. The Eagles have been linked to a few pieces in the trade market, including Jonathan Greenard of the Minnesota Vikings.

This is a step in the right direction for the Eagles, but it shouldn't be the last one. Tryon-Shoyinka is a low-risk, high-upside dice roll for the Eagles but Philadelphia needs more. Fortunately, there's a lot of offseason left.