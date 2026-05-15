PHILADELPHIA — The NFL has done a wonderful job branding logistics as some kind of major event worthy of a high-profile television vehicle, and the so-called Super Bowl of Social Media, where organizations like the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers can show off the creativity of some of their under-the-radar employees.

Ultimately, the league’s schedule release is just revealing dates and times and providing off-season content for every sports radio outlet in the country, along with more fodder for the conspiracy mill that is convinced the league is trying to screw their favorite team.

Still, there is some real substance in the Eagles' day planner. Here are five things to like about the Eagles’ 2026 schedule:

SOFT LAUNCH FOR SEAN

Eagles OC Sean Mannion at Rookie Camp on May 1, 2026 | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

The biggest story of the season in Philadelphia will be how first-time offensive coordinator Sean Mannion reboots an offense that’s been portrayed as stagnant. Opening against Washington and Tennessee — two of the worst defenses in the NFL last season — gives the Eagles a forgiving early launching pad. They should be able to win those games even as Mannion learns on the job. Conversely, Philadelphia doesn’t face Seattle or Houston (two of the league’s best defenses) until December, by which time Mannion and his system should have much firmer footing.

PROJECTION

The NFL constantly tries to pull good teams back to the pack and elevate weaker ones in the name of parity — one tool being the “first-place schedule.” While not as punishing as it once was, the Eagles still drew three games against other division winners. Dallas gets second-place clubs, while Washington and the Giants face even softer opponents.

The NFC East is cross-matched this year with the NFC North, NFC South, and AFC North. That means Philadelphia travels to Chicago in Week 3, hosts Carolina in Week 6, and faces Pittsburgh in the Keystone State Battle on Week 11 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Bears and Panthers made big jumps last season after being awful in 2024, so each is a strong candidate for some regression in 2026.

Meanwhile, the second-place Cowboys drew Green Bay, Tampa Bay, and Baltimore — a much tougher slate on paper. Even third-place Washington (Minnesota, Atlanta, and Cincinnati with Joe Burrow) arguably has a harder road than the Eagles.

HIGH-PROFILE

Another tough day for the “league hates the Eagles” crowd: Philadelphia is scheduled for five primetime games for the fifth straight season. Since 2000, only Dallas and Green Bay have appeared in more national TV spots than the Eagles. This year they also get the premium 4:30 p.m. Thanksgiving Day slot against the Cowboys, a standalone Christmas Eve game against Houston, and a prime late Saturday night spot against the reigning Super Bowl champion Seahawks. The NFL doesn’t just like the Eagles — it keeps betting big on them.

HOMESTAND

After a season without any consecutive home games, the Eagles get a three-game homestand in December. It begins Dec. 13 against old friend Shane Steichen and the Indianapolis Colts, followed by Seattle and Houston at Lincoln Financial Field. It’s arguably the toughest three-game stretch on the schedule from an opposition standpoint, but playing elite teams at home beats the alternative.

WEEK 10 BYE

When it comes to bye weeks, the preference is simple: not too early, not too late. In a 17-game unbalanced schedule you can’t split the season perfectly, but nine games before the bye and eight after is about as balanced as it gets.

Overall, the 2026 schedule gives the Eagles a manageable early path, favorable matchups for a new OC, and plenty of the national spotlight.