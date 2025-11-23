Eagles Star Doesn't Need Surgery; Expected To Return This Season
The Eagles have gotten positive news regarding All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson's Lisfranc injury.
The future Hall of Famer will not need surgery, according to an NFL source, and there is hope Johnson could return sooner that expected. Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer first reported the news.
Johnson injured his foot in last Sunday's 16-9 win over Detroit and swelling was complicating evaluation of the injury. The initial thought was Johnson suffered a sprain and would miss four to six weeks. However, there still was some concern that the future Hall of Famer would need surgery, a path that would likely have cost Johnson the rest of the season.
Good News On Injured Eagles Star
When Saturday's 4:00 ET deadline for roster moves in advance of Sunday's game at 4-5-1 Dallas came and went with Johnson staying on the 53 and heading to injured reserve, that signaled that the Eagles belief that Johnson has a chance to return by Dec. 14 for the Week 15 game against Las Vegas.
There's no guarantee of that of course, but the Eagles do not mind carrying a player of Johnson's caliber on the 53-man roster is that chance exists.
Johnson was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Cowboys on Friday and will be replaced by Fred Johnson at right tackle. Matt Pryor will handle "Big Fred's" typical role in the team's heavy packages.
The Eagles failed to activate two rookie offensive linemen -- Willie Lampkin and Myles Hinton -- in the midst of their 21-day practice windows for a potential return from IR. Philadelphia will have to add Lampkin, a waiver-wire pickup from the LA Rams in September, next week or keep him on IR for the rest of the season. The Eagles still have two more weeks to work with when it comes to Hinston.
Earlier in the day, the Eagles upgraded center Cam Jurgens from questionable to no game status, a signal Jurgens has progressed through the NFL's concussion protocol and will play against Dallas.
Philadelphia also reported that star receiver DeVonta Smith would be traveling to North Texas separately due to a personal matter. Smith, though, was not given a game status and will play against Dallas.
A win by the 8-2 Eagles against the Cowboys would essentially wrap up the NFC East for all intents and purposes before Thanksgiving and would keep Philadelphia on the inside track for the No. 1 seed in the NFC as the organization continues its push for a second consecutive Super Bowl championship.
